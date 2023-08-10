Coach Akwasi Appiah to contest for Ghana FA Executive Council membership with support from Otumfou Osei Tutu ll

Opemsuo Radio has exclusively reported that Coach Akwasi Appiah will contest for Ghana FA Executive Council Membership position on the ticket of Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana FA Elections.

The nomination process for the upcoming elections has been opened with candidates already picking up their forms.

According to a report by the Kumasi-based radio station, life patron of the club His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu ll has given his full backing and support to Coach Akwasi Appiah to vie for the position.

The former Black Stars coach is part of the Interim Management Committee set up by the life patron to run the affairs of the club for the 2023/24 season.

Appiah serves in the capacity as a technical director and will the get the chance to contest for the Executive Council slot on behalf of the club.

The Ghana Football wishes to announce that the nomination process for the upcoming 2023 Elections is opened.

Interested candidates are to fill the attached forms and submit same to the GFA Secretariat on or before 5pm, Friday, August 11, 2023.