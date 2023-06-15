GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 June 2023
Coach Bismark Kobi Mensah says Great Olympics' main objective was achieved despite difficult season

Great Olympics coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah has claimed that despite the team's difficult campaign in the Ghana Premier League, the ultimate target of surviving was met.

Following a series of dismal performances from the two-time Ghana Premier League champions under Yaw Preko, Kobi Mensah was hired to take over in February.

Despite a good start to life at the Wondeer Club by beating rivals Hearts of Oak, they continued to struggle and remained relegation-threatened until the final day of the season when they managed a 2-1 win against Nsoatreman to salvage their season.

According to the former Karela United boss, despite experiencing a tough season, the team's main objective was to survive the season which they succeeded in meeting.

“Very difficult season. A very difficult one though I did not start the league with them. A certain coach Yaw Preko started with them and I came to continue. I think it was very difficult,” Mensah told Kessben TV.

“It was not an easy task but in the end, the main objective was to survive and keep our status as a premier league team and we were able to do that,” he added.

After 24 matches, Great Olympics finished 15th with 45 points after 34 matches.

 

