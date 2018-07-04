Coach C.K Akunor fires warning to Ashgold C.E.O for telling lies about him

Former Ashantigold Coach C.K Akunor has sent a strong warning to C.E.O of the club, Fredrick Acheampong to desists from telling lies about him to the media.

C.K Akunor, former Black Stars captain was sacked as head Coach of the miners after just a season with the club. The former Dreams FC manager joined the club midway last season helping them survive the drop before leading the "aboakese" lads to second place in the current campaign.

However, he was sacked on the grounds of picking TV punditry work over his coaching job, which he has vehemently stated as false.

The 43 year old released a press statement warning Mr. Acheampong from telling lies about him.

PRESS STATEMENT: C. K. AKONNOR WARNS ASHGOLD CEO FREDERICK ACHEAMPONG TO DESIST FROM TELLING LIES ABOUT HIM

My attention has been drawn several statements being peddled around by AshGold CEO Mr. Acheampong Frederick after I agreed to part ways with the club.

I wish to state that as a professional, I respect my contract as a coach with any club I work with and do same even after leaving the club.

I have been a player for the club and I'm proud to have returned to the club as a coach.

I, however, wish to draw the attention of the CEO of the club to stay away from telling blatant lies about me aimed at tarnishing my image.

His incessant discussion of my private issues including my salaries on public radio and other public platforms must cease since I am no longer his employee.

My contract with the club before I left did not permit them to make my financial engagements public and I will entreat him to respect that and desist from discussion my private issues in public.

Again, I wish to state that whether I was sacked or we parted ways, our marriage has broken up and we must accept and move on instead of his consistent attempt to take me to the cleaners.

The football industry is a big one and so far as we continue to live by it, we are likely to meet again one day so it will be better for him to keep quiet about me before I am forced to slap him with any legal suit.

Thank you.

.....signed.....

Coach C. K. Akonnor (Former Black Stars skipper)

Cc: All Media Houses