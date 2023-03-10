Coach Chris Hughton maintains majority of Ghana’s World Cup squad in first call up

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named his first squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola later this month.

His first squad included majority of the players that made the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Coach Hughton decided to invite some new players who are currently in top form at their respective clubs.

Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Patrick Kpozo who were named in Ghana’s provisional squad and later dropped ahead of the World Cup have been included in the 25-man squad.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott also returns from injury to join the squad for the doubleheader.

Some popular names such as Baba Rahman, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu and Richard Ofori were omitted from the list.

Ghana will play host to Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the reverse fixture in Luanda on March 27.

Ghana are joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)