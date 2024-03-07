Coach Desmond Ofei confident ahead of Black Satellites' African Games campaign

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei, has stated that he feels no pressure as he prepares his team for the 2023 African Games.

Ofei took over as Ghana's U-20 national team coach in September 2023, succeeding Samuel Boadu.

The upcoming 13th African Games represents Ofei's first major challenge since his appointment, and Ghana will face Congo in their opening match of Group A on Friday, March 8.

Despite the pressure to perform, Ofei remains confident in his team's abilities.

"No, there is no pressure," Ofei assured. "We are fully prepared. We have a good squad. Our boys are ready and hungry. We don’t feel any pressure; not at all."

The Black Satellites are determined to improve upon their performance from the 2019 edition, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

With a strong squad and a hunger for success, Ofei believes that his team has what it takes to excel in the tournament.

The Black Satellites' opening match against Congo promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to secure a victory in their quest for glory.

As the tournament approaches, Ofei and his team remain optimistic about their chances, buoyed by their preparations and determination to succeed.