Coach Ebenezer Sefa criticises poor officiating by referees in Ghana Premier League

Football coach and pundit Ebenezer Sefa, has criticised the poor officiating of matches in the Ghana Premier League by referees, stating that it is destroying football in the country and setting the game back.

He made this statement in reaction to the controversial penalty awarded by referee Amadu Ibrahim during Asante Kotoko’s FA Cup defeat to Aduana FC on Sunday.

According to coach Sefa, "The referees are destroying our game, how can you take such a penalty against Kotoko? It was never a penalty."

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, refuted claims made by some Kotoko fans that referees are deliberately cheating their club.

He admitted that although some referees have underperformed, the GFA has never been involved in any manipulation.

In response to the fans who made a trip to curse referees, Asante Twum said, "I’m not surely cursing referees is the best way to go, we can’t improve officiating by cursing referees. If that is the solution, then Ghana would have cursed the centre referee who officiated the World Cup game between Ghana and Portugal. No referee will deliberately decide to cheat Kotoko. There is nothing like the FA manipulating referees to cheat a particular team."

Kotoko, currently ranked third in the Ghana Premier League, have exited the FA Cup after losing to Aduana Stars