Coach Ebenezer Sefah blames lack of planning and inconsistency for Black Stars' struggles

Ghanaian coach Ebenezer Sefah has pointed to a lack of proper planning and consistency as contributing factors to the recent struggles of the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions faced a challenging October international break, losing both of their games and conceding six goals in the process.

Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium last Saturday, followed by a heavy loss to the United States at the Geodis Stadium on Tuesday night.

Despite acknowledging the talent within the Black Stars, the renowned scout has attributed the team's unimpressive performance to a lack of proper planning and consistency.

"It's not that we don't have the players; we have them, we have the talent, and we have the quality, but there is no plan and no consistency," he stated as reported by Footballghana.

Sefah expressed concern that there hasn't been a clear plan for the players since their return from Cameroon. He emphasised the need for a structured approach to player development and selection.

Sefah also raised concerns about the players' attitude, highlighting a lack of competition within the Black Stars. He urged for a more competitive environment to raise the performance levels of the national team, especially with major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the horizon.

The comments from the renowned football scout reflect the frustrations of many fans and analysts as Ghana continues to grapple with inconsistent performances on the international stage.