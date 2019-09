Indian side Churchill Brothers have signed Ghanaian midfielder Kalif Alhassan, the club have announced.

Alhassan joins from I-League side Minerva Punjab.

He has previously played for Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers.

Churchill Brothers are coached by ex-Ghana international goalkeeper and club legend Edward Ansah.

Alhassan is the son of former Ghana striker George Alhassan — who helped the Black Stars win two Africa Cup of Nations titles.