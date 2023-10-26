Coach Evans Adotey emphasises defensive solidity in coaching philosophy

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey has revealed his distinctive coaching philosophy, which places a strong emphasis on defensive solidity as a means to secure victories.

Adotey's coaching approach prioritizes a robust defence to thwart opponents and achieve victories. He expressed his coaching philosophy after his team's 1-0 win over Nations FC, which lifted the champions out of the relegation zone and instilled confidence ahead of their upcoming match against Samartex in Tarkwa.

Speaking about his approach, Adotey stated that he prefers victories with no goals conceded. He said, "I am one coach; my goalkeeper is here, he will tell you I like keeping a clean sheet more than scoring 3-2, scoring 4-2, or scoring 2-1."

He continued, "I like 1-0, 2-0; I don't like 3-1, 3-2; that is my coaching style, and thankfully if we have scored 1 and didn't concede, it is good."

Adotey's commitment to defensive strength aims to secure results with a focus on maintaining a solid defence.