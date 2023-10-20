Coach Evans Adotey says Medeama focusing on Ghana Premier League

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey has stated that the club is currently prioritising the Ghana Premier League ahead of other competitions in which they are participating.

The Yellow and Mauves after winning the Ghana Premier League last season are representing the country in the CAF Champions League and would also be competing later in the season for the FA Cup.

However, the coach who has played a pivotal role in leading the team to the group stage of the CAF Champions League says his side will focus on the league for now and shift their attention when the need be as they prepare for an away trip at Dreams FC.

"I keep asking myself questions as to how to go by the three slots but as a coach, we need to look at the situation one at a time so as I’m speaking, all focus is on the Betpawa League," he said.

"Come this weekend, Medeama is getting ready to play as guests to Dreams FC so preparation is intact as I speak,” he added.

Medemama are currently 16th with four points on the league log but have two outstanding fixures to honour.