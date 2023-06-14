Coach Evans Augustine Adotey’s contract will be renewed- Moses Armah

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah has revealed that the club will renew the contract of coach Evans Adotey.

The former Black Maidens coach replace Umar Rabi in the second half of the season, leading the Mauve and Yellow to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

According to Mr Armah, Adotey will continue his work as Technical Director with a new contract set to be handed the gaffer ahead of their Africa adventure.

"We employed Adotey as Technical Director of the club and we are not going to allow him leave," he told Medeama FC.

"He is going to take charge of the team in Africa, as technical director. He is currently managing the technical department so we are waiting for his report.

"We will then determine if he will be needing a license A coach for Africa. It's just like how Accra Lions run their affairs with Tanko and the coach."

Medeama will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.