Coach Frimpong Manso backs Medeama's Evans Adotey for Coach of The Season award

Published on: 14 June 2023
Former Asante Kotoko coach, Frimpong Manso has thrown his weight behind Medeama SC tactician Evans Adotey for the Coach of The Season award.

Adotey took charge of the team in March following the departure of Umar Abdul Rabi and inspired the Tarkwa based side to their first league title by winning the just ended betPawa premier league.

Manso believes this feat makes him the most deserving coach for the honours.

He said: "Once he has won the league, it doesn't matter how many matches he was in charge because the team wasn't in first position when he took over. I think he deserves the award because before him there were three coaches but he won the title."

