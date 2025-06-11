Coach Frimpong Manso reveals why Bibiani GoldStars need more signings

Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars are set to bolster their squad ahead of next season's CAF Champions League, with head coach Frimpong Manso citing the need for additional signings to compete at the continental level.

"We need to add to the squad because that is another level," Manso explained, highlighting the challenges of competing in the Champions League. Manso emphasized that augmenting the team is essential to succeed in the competition.

"We will see the kind of quality we want, whether experienced or youth," Manso said, indicating that GoldStars are open to signing both seasoned players and young talent.

Manso revealed that he has a draft of potential signings, but details will be revealed later.

GoldStars aim to replicate the performance of Medeama SC, who reached the group stages of the continental event in 2023.

With careful planning and strategic signings, GoldStars hope to make a lasting impact in African football.