Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors SC have terminated the contract of head coach Stephen Frimpong Manso after a short stint.

The 60-year-old joined the Green and Yellow lads in March after signing a two-year deal with the club.

The club's official statement reads "Nkoranza Warriors SC have mutually parted ways with Head Coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso.

"A new substantive head coach would be announced to the general public soon."