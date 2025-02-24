Coach Ibrahim Tanko apologises to Medeama fans after FA Cup exit

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has issued an apology to the club's supporters following their unexpected elimination from the MTN FA Cup at the hands of Division One League team PAC Academy.

The match, held at the TNA Stadium on Sunday, ended in a 1-1 draw after regular time, leading to a penalty shootout where Medeama fell short, losing 4-2.

Despite having the advantage of playing at home, Medeama could not convert their opportunities, while PAC Academy showcased greater composure during the penalties to secure a memorable victory.

Tanko, who took charge of the team just last month, had previously expressed his ambition to bring trophies to the club but now faces challenges after this setback in the cup competition.

"Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage. When it comes to the MTN FA Cup there's no minor division one or division two team," he said.

"told them (players) before the game that if you bring your eighty per cent and PAC Academy brings a hundred per cent, they will beat you because they also know how to play.

"[The] first half was a very disappointing performance but I think in the second half we did well but the goal did not come but it is very unfortunate we are out. I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better."

Medeama's exit from the tournament is part of a broader trend, as other Premier League clubs like Hearts of Oak and Bibiani GoldStars also faced elimination in the round of 16.