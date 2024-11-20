Coach Ibrahim Tanko makes a strong case on why GFA must keep faith in Otto Addo

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has advocated for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Otto Addo as head coach of the national team.

Speaking in an interview with Flashscore, Tanko dismissed claims that the Black Stars job is “too big” for Otto Addo.

“I don’t believe the job is too big for him. He came in at a very challenging time. Remember, he took us to the World Cup in Qatar, though the performance wasn’t as expected, and then he was replaced by Chris Hughton, who was the technical director,” he said.

Coach Tanko acknowledged the pressure Otto Addo faces but argued that sacking him now would be counterproductive. He emphasised the financial and strategic implications of such a move.

“His return was always going to come with pressure. I don’t believe we should sack him; instead, we need to give him a chance. With the World Cup qualifiers coming up, should we really be bringing in a new coach?

“He just signed a three-year contractâ€”if you sack him, you’ll have to pay. Plus, there’s no guarantee that the next coach will make an immediate impact,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko added.

The former assistant coach’s remarks come amid growing public debate about Otto Addo’s tenure following mixed performances.

However, Tanko’s defense highlights the need for patience and continuity as Ghana prepares for crucial international engagements.