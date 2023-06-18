Coach Iddrisu S. Napari sought by police following assault on female referee

Police in the Northern Region are on high alert as they seek to arrest Coach Iddrisu S. Napari, who is currently at large after allegedly assaulting female referee Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara during a Women's Division 1B League match in Tamale on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Game Centre 3, where the match had to be prematurely halted in the 38th minute due to a pitch invasion and the subsequent assault on the referee by Coach Iddrisu S. Napari, also known as Coach Kubli. Following this disgraceful act, the Northern Regional Football Association, the Ghana Football Association, and the Ghana Police are working collaboratively to ensure the coach's arrest and subsequent prosecution.

In an official statement released by the Ghana FA, they condemn the violent attack on Referee Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara and confirm that the coach is now being actively pursued by authorities. The injured referee has undergone medical scans and received necessary care at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, and she is currently in stable condition at the Tamale Technical University Hospital.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer has visited the victim at the hospital and initiated investigations by speaking to various individuals involved. However, Coach Iddrisu S. Napari remains at large, prompting intense efforts to locate and apprehend him. The Police, along with the GFA and NRFA, are urging the public to provide any information regarding the coach's whereabouts to aid in his arrest.

The Police have assured the public of their unwavering commitment to pursuing Coach Napari until he is apprehended. Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Chairman expressed gratitude to the RFA Secretary, Referees Manager Mr Alhassan A. Alhassan, and the Northern Region Referees Association (RAG) for promptly facilitating medical care for the injured referee.

From a disciplinary standpoint, the NRFA will be issuing appropriate football charges against Coach Napari and his club, enabling the Disciplinary Committee to adjudicate the case. The association emphasizes that violence has no place in football and asserts that both the criminal justice system and sporting judicial system will take stringent action against individuals involved in acts of violence within the sport.

The President of the GFA, General Secretary, and Executive Council members have maintained contact with the Northern Region Regional Chairman and Secretary to ensure the injured referee receives the best possible medical attention.

The incident has sparked widespread concern within the football community, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the well-being and safety of referees and participants in the sport.