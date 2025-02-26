Coach Isaac Opeele reveals club banned Christian prayers, allowed only Muslim worship

Ghanaian coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has revealed a difficult experience he faced while managing a local club, highlighting the challenges coaches endure in Ghanaian football.

According to Opeele, club authorities once prohibited Christian prayers in camp, insisting that only Muslim prayers were allowed, regardless of the players’ religious affiliations.

The former Asante Kotoko, Tema Youth and King Faisal coach admitted that he was uncomfortable with the directive but had no choice but to comply. He also lamented external interference in his job, particularly in player selection.

“Then Laryea [Kingston] can't be a coach in Ghana. Does he know what we've been through at local clubs? A club I was coaching banned Christian prayers; I was only allowed to permit Muslim prayers,” Opeele wrote on X.

“We've seen a lot, including player selection interference. We go through worse in Ghana.”

His comments came in response to former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston, who recently spoke about interference from Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials during his time with the national team.

"Imagine, before a game, someone from the FA comes to give a speech to the team and says to the players, 'If you don't win the game against CÃ´te d'Ivoire, your coach is going to lose his job.’ When I saw these things, I realized the environment just wasn't good for me," Kingston told Joy Sports.