Coach Johnson Smith abandons Skyy FC, set to re-join Nations FC 

Coach Johnson Smith has abandoned his position at Skyy FC and is set to return to his former club Nations FC

Skyy FC president, Wilson Arthur confirmed in an interview the former Asante Kotoko deputy coach has left the team's camp without any trace of him.

According to reports, Johnson Smith is set to re-join Dr. Kwame Kyei’s Nations FC.

Johnson Smith abandoned his post when Skyy FC defeated Nations FC 3-0 in the Division One League on Sunday in Daboase.

Smith has not been with the team for over a week, and according to Wilson Arthur, he suspects he has left his position as head coach.

"It seems Coach Johnson Smith's loyalty is with Nations FC. For him to abandon his job at Skyy FC for over a week, it means his loyalty is with Nations FC", he said on Happy FM.

"For you to build this project where you are ready to win a league and then abandon it, that’s a problem. I wish he would have left properly. He has done a fantastic job, and he has transformed our team".

The FA Cup committee chairman revealed that the club will appoint Akakpo Patron to replace Johnson Smith.

"We are in talks with Akakpo Patron to become the new coach. He is going to replace him because he is the best for the project we are doing here".