Coach Kwesi Appiah vows to bolster technical expertise on Ghana FA Executive Council

Asante Kotoko Technical Director James Kwesi Appiah has expressed his commitment to assisting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in addressing technical matters following his election to the Ghana FA Executive Council.

This significant development occurred during the 2023 GFA Elections, which took place on Thursday October 5, 2023 at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

Appiah will serve a four-year term as one of the five representatives from the Ghana Premier League on the influential council, having secured 10 out of 18 votes in a competitive race.

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku was reelected unopposed for a second term and received overwhelming support from voters.

Appiah, the former head coach of the Black Stars, stands as the sole new member on the Executive Council.

The remaining four Premier League Executive Council members are incumbents, including Dr. Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, and Nana Oduro Sarfo.

In a statement to Citi Sports, Appiah remarked, "For some time now, the GFA had never included any technical personnel in their committee, and in football, technical matters are crucial. My presence on the council will enable me to assist the GFA in ensuring they hire the right technical professionals."

"I possess a range of attributes that I can bring to the GFA to help propel them forward," he added, emphasizing his dedication to enhancing the technical aspects of Ghanaian football.