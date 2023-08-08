Coach Mercy Tagoe vows to make Oaks FC a great female team

Mercy Tagoe, coach of Hearts of Oak's female side has stated her willingness to use her vast experience to help the team gain recognition as one of Ghana's best female clubs.

The former Black Queens coach just took over as the new coach and is expected to utilise his abilities to elevate the team. She accepted this new task with faith in the abilities of the proper players and available resources.

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo, who joins Oaks FC with a distinguished record of triumphs and a strong dedication to the game, is expected to lead the squad to record-breaking successes in the forthcoming season.

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo acknowledges the high expectations that come with her new position, even though she approaches it without feeling overly pressured.

“It is not anything extraordinary. It is just moving from one team to another and I think with the right players and resources, Oak FC will be one of the great female teams in Ghana soon,” she told to Graphic Sports.

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo successfully transitioned from playing football to being a FIFA referee, and she later became the first woman to manage a men's premier league team, Amidaus Professionals.

Her appointment is part of a broader restructuring of the club’s technical team.