Coach Michael Osei returns from Germany to lead Bibiani Gold Stars into new season

Coach Michael Osei has returned to Ghana with renewed energy and enthusiasm to steer Bibiani Gold Stars towards a promising new chapter in the upcoming season.

As pre-season training commences, Gold Stars are eager to embark on an exhilarating journey under his experienced guidance, who spent some weeks in Germany.

During his holidays in Germany, Osei also took the opportunity to undergo refresher courses to further enhance his coaching knowledge.

As anticipation builds and hopes of success soar, the stage is set for a thrilling and competitive season under Osei's leadership.

With his vast experience, the team is optimistic about their chances of making a significant impact in both domestic and continental competitions.

Earlier this week, the club's Chief Executive Mr. John Kwasi Adu dispelled reports that Osei would not be returning to the club due to contractual issues.

"No, Coach Michael Osei's contract has not expired, and management is also considering its review for extension," the CEO affirmed in an interview with Angel FM.

Osei guided Gold Stars to fifth place last season.