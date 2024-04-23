Coach Nana Agyemang criticises Otumfuo's role at Asante Kotoko

Coach Nana Agyemang has expressed his belief that Asante Kotoko's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is a significant factor contributing to the club's challenges.

They have experienced a downturn in performance, winning only one Ghana Premier League title in nine years and failing to impress in continental competitions.

Their current poor run of form includes just two victories in 10 matches, leaving Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side in 10th place on the league table with 36 points, only five above the relegation zone.

In an interview with JoySports, Nana Agyemang said, "When you look at Manchester United, a very big club, I don't know the patron. The patrons of those clubs don't feature and figure in the same way that Otumfuo does."

"We are supposed to be having some competent people sitting around a table being the board managing this club and we can never ever get to that stage."

"The King is one big issue for me, then the management members that he selects is another problem, how they are selected represent another problem because huge lobbying goes on."

Following the dissolution of the previous management team led by Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, Otumfuo established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the club's affairs.

The committee includes notable figures such as Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Akwasi Appiah, coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

Agyemang's remarks shed light on ongoing discussions within the Kotoko community regarding the club's governance structure and the role of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in its management.