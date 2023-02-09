Coach Nora Häuptle launches ‘Volta Mission’ to steer Black Queens to success

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle says she is confident the senior Women’s national team can win trophies.

The Swiss says with the support of the GFA and her staff, the Queens can make themselves and the nation proud.

Nora said: “I have a good impression about the technical staff…I have a feeling that we are all willing to develop. This is for me one of the most important skill of my staff members, that we can develop each other to achieve big success. So we created a new mission. This mission is called Volta. Volta is a big river in Ghana and Volta is a Portuguese word that means ‘turn’.

“So now with my appointment we want to make the turn towards to success again,” she added.

By Suleman Asante

