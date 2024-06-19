Coach Ogum calls for structural changes to bolster Kotoko squad after disappointing season

Following a challenging 2023-2024 season, Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has called for significant structural changes to the team’s roster.

Kotoko, who finished in 6th place in the Ghana Premier League with 49 points, are looking to rebuild after a season marked by inconsistency.

Reflecting on the past season, Ogum acknowledged the team's shortcomings, especially their struggles in securing home victories.

"It was an unpleasant season. What we wanted to achieve, we couldn't in terms of performance on the pitch. I think we fell below expectations," he stated on the club’s channel.

He pointed out that the disappointing results at Baba Yara Stadium were particularly detrimental.

"The joy of the fans is at Baba Yara because when you win, the fans become excited, and because we couldn't win, it made everything unpleasant."

In response to these challenges, Kotoko has already parted ways with 18 players, including long-serving goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.

This significant overhaul is part of Ogum's broader strategy to enhance the squad with experienced talent.

"We need to do a lot of structural changes in the playing body with respect to signing some players to come augment [the squad]. This time not players from lower division but players who have seen it in the Premier League," Ogum emphasised.

He highlighted the urgency of these changes, adding, "We need to go there as early as possible to make sure that the players that we want we are able to get them as quickly as possible."

Ogum's vision is clear: to bring in seasoned Premier League players who can immediately contribute to the team’s success.

This approach aims to avoid the pitfalls of relying on lower-division players who may take longer to adapt to the rigours of top-flight football.