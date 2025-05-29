Coach Otto Addo hails Black Stars’ second-half fight despite 2-1 loss to Nigeria

Black Stars coach Otto Addo commended his side’s improved performance after the interval, despite succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semifinal at London’s GTech Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ghana fell behind to a clinical finish from Cyriel Dessers and a Razak Simpson own goal in the opening 45 minutes. However, the Black Stars responded positively after the break, with substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante reducing the deficit with a well-taken volley in the 70th minute.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Addo highlighted his satisfaction with the team’s second-half display and the promise shown by several players.

“The second half was really good, I have to say. Though we lost, I’m happy about the second half. We saw some talents… we saw some players really be positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing them again,” he remarked.

With several key internationals absent, Addo fielded a mix of youth and experience, handing opportunities to debutants and fringe players. While the result denied Ghana a place in the final, the coach believes the performance offers a solid foundation as the team builds towards upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will now face Trinidad & Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday, while Nigeria meet Jamaica in the final.