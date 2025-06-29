Coach Prince George Koffie leaves Swedru All Blacks after securing top-flight promotion

Swedru All Blacks head coach Prince George Koffie has officially parted ways with the club following the expiration of his contract, bringing an end to a successful chapter that culminated in the team’s promotion to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

Koffie, who took charge of the Black Magicians in the early stages of the Division One League campaign, guided the team through a tough and competitive Zone Two season, ultimately sealing a long-awaited return to the top flight.

His decision not to renew his deal, however, marks a bittersweet moment for the club and its supporters, who had high hopes of building a Premier League legacy under his leadership.

Known for his tactical astuteness and motivational prowess, Koffie boasts an impressive rÃ©sumÃ© that includes stints with Nzema Kotoko, New Edubiase United, Great Olympics, Eleven Wonders, and Namibian side African Stars.

His vast experience and calm presence on the touchline were instrumental in stabilising and transforming All Blacks into a formidable unit.

The club is now tasked with appointing a successor capable of continuing the momentum and leading them into their new Premier League adventure, while Koffie is expected to attract interest from other ambitious sides both locally and abroad.