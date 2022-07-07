Coach Samuel Boadu resigns- Reports 

Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu has left his role as assistant coach of Ghana's U20 team, the Black Satellites.

The former Medeama SC coach has notified the Ghana Football Association on his decision, according to reports.

The gaffer wants to concentrate on his duties with Hearts of Oak as they prepare to partake in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Boadu has come under pressure after failing to defend the Premier League title, having finished on the 6th position with 48 points.

He was able to save his managerial win by defending the MTN FA Cup title against Bechem United.

Hearts of Oak have some few weeks to prepare for Africa.