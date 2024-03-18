Coach search committee member Kojo Addae Mensah reveals reasons behind Otto Addo's appointment 

A member of the Black Stars coach search committee Kojo Addae Mensah has shed light on the decision to appoint Otto Addo as the new head coach of the Ghanaian national team.

Addo, a former Ghana international, has been given the reins for a second spell with the team, signing a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.

The appointment comes in the wake of Chris Hughton's departure following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Alongside Addo, the coaching staff will include German coach Joseph Laumann, former Ghana defender John Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda.

Speaking to Luv FM, Kojo Addae Mensah revealed that the committee received over 100 applications for the coaching position. However, Addo stood out among the applicants due to his impressive understanding of the team and his vision for its future.

"Yes indeed there were over a hundred applications but Otto Addo really impressed me," stated Mensah. "He proved to me that he knew what he was about, he knew the team, and he told us what he would have done differently in hindsight. He knows the players, he knows their psyche, and he is really impressed I must confess."

While acknowledging that other candidates were also impressive, Mensah emphasised that Addo's depth of knowledge and clear vision for the team ultimately won him the position.

The new Black Stars coaching staff is set to lead the team in upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakech, Morocco. Ghana will face the Super Eagles on March 22 before taking on the Cranes of Uganda on March 26.