Coach Sefa questions Nations FC’s decision to play amid security concerns

Coach Ebenezer Sefa has questioned Nations FC’s decision to go ahead with their match against Basake Holy Stars despite what he describes as “clearly inadequate” security arrangements.

His remarks follow a dramatic turn of events on Sunday when Nations FC abandoned the match in protest after two contentious penalties were awarded to the hosts at the Ampain AAK II Arena.

Club Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei and President Divine Kyei Boadu were allegedly assaulted, and the club later stated that the game should not have proceeded under such unsafe conditions.

Coach Sefa believes the club’s concerns were valid, but insists they should have declined to play once it became clear that the agreed 70 security personnel were not present at the venue.

“If you knew the environment was hostile and security was lacking, why go ahead to play?” he asked on Sporty FM, referencing a similar situation involving Asante Kotoko at Nsuatre. “You start the game, complain about officiating and then walk off, it’s a difficult position to defend.”

The Ghana FA has yet to comment on the incident.