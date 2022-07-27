Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko part ways with Real Tamale United

Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko as resigned from his post as head coach of Real Tamale United, the club has announced.

The Tamale-based side announced the head coach decided to part ways with the club due to personal reasons.

"Real Tamale United will go into the 2022/23 season with a new coach after Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko decided against continuing as head coach citing personal reasons. We'll like to say a very big Thank You to him".

Coach Tanko guided RTU to escape relegation with a 4-1 win against Hearts of Oak in the final game of the season.

RTU managed to finish 15th on the league table with 41 points to maintain their status in Ghana Premier League season.