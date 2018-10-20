Coach Steve Abugri ready to work with any club after leaving Division One League side Samartex

Experienced coach Steve Abugri says he is available to any club in the top two divisions of Ghana football after parting ways with Samartex.

Abugri's contract with the Division One League side was not renewed when it expired last week.

The former Medeama SC, King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United is ready to get back to work.

''I am opened for negotiations should any club from Ghana quest for my services. I have a lot of experience in the game, any team that comes am ready,'' he told Sportsnewsgh.com

''Whether as head coach or assistant in Premier or Division One, I am ready.''