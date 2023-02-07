Coach Zerbo laments injuries halting progress for Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo expressed his concern about the impact of injuries on his team's progress in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the absences, Kotoko managed to secure a 4-0 win over Accra Lions, with goals from new signing Rashid Nortey, Ugandan forward Stephen Mukwala, and Enoch Morisson.

The Burkinabe hopes that his injured players will return soon to improve their performance.

"We can’t say much because the players are getting injured all the time. Match after match they’re getting injured," Zerbo said on Monday evening.

"Even you can see today about two players get another injury we have to replace them. We will work on that."

As a result of the win, Asante Kotoko moved back to second place in the standings. The impressive victory in Kumasi boosted their position and put them in a strong position to compete for the top spot.