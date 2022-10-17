Coaches Baba Nuhu and Yusif Basigi grateful to GFA for technical attachment in Europe

Coaches Yusif Basigi and Baba Nuhu have thanked the Ghana Football Association for helping them to travel to Germany for a technical attachment with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

The move is part of the Technical Directorate's efforts to strengthen Ghanaian coaches and help them adapt to modern football trends.

Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu were the first to benefit from this attachment stint, leaving Accra last week, with Joyce Boatey Agyei and Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo set to follow in the coming weeks.

"I am excited and privileged to be here to learn the traditional way of coaching in Germany so that I will be able to impact the knowledge when I get back to Ghana’’ Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basisgi told ghanafa.org.

"Big thanks to the Ghana Football Association, especially the President and the Technical Directorate for this big opportunity to have this attachment to learn and improve in my coaching career," he added.

Pearl Pia Ladies coach Baba Nuhu believes the experience will benefit his coaching career.

"It is a very good journey which every Coach will be happy to be a part of to get the opportunity to learn and go back to impact’’ Baba Nuhu told ghanafa.org.

"I am personally happy for such a huge opportunity and initiative by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. I am expecting to learn a lot on this journey to be able to impact at both club level and National level’’.

‘’We just started with the training and I’m sure by the time we end, we will take lots of positives back to Ghana’’ he added.

The attachment in Germany is for a two-week period.