Coaching instability, the cause of Hearts of Oak's troubles - Board member Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has attributed the club's unimpressive performances in recent years to the rampant change in the technical department of the club.

With the exception of a brief trophy run under former coach Samuel Boadu, the Phobians have struggled to duplicate the level of supremacy seen in the early 2000s which saw the club win prestigious trophies including the CAF Confederations Cup.

Among their disappointing campaigns in recent years was that of last season when they finished 12th at the end of the season fortunately surviving a demotion scare on the final day of the season. Hearts recorded 12 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats in the Ghana Premier League while suffering elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup as well as the FA Cup

Responding to the disturbing situation of the club, Nelson Nwokolo cited recent changes in the technical department as a major contributing factor.

“One of the most interesting challenges that we had was that our technical department has not been stable. There has been a lot of change in our technical department from Papic (Kosta) and then we get Matic (Slavko) I mean there’s been a lot of change in our technical department and I can just always guarantee you a team with such a shaky situation, always finds instability at its doorstep.”

Samoah Boadu's time as head coach was cut short after the Phobians won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup at the end of the 2020/21 season due to a sluggish start to the next season. He was then replaced by Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic, who also failed to impress and was attacked by fans while on duty.

Assistant coach David Ocloo took over till the conclusion of the season and will be replaced by a coach who has yet to be announced before the start of the new season.