Ghanaian striker Collin Quaner has returned his parent club Huddersfield Town after the expiration of his loan spell at Ipswich Town.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Championship.

Quaner scored four goals in 16 league appearances.

He has returned to the relegated Premier League side to fight for a place after managing just two appearances in the top-flight during the first half of the season.