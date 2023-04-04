Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser praises Lalas Abubakar's tenacity after stellar display

Colorado Rapids manager Robin Fraser has hailed the contribution of Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar to the team's recent performances.

Abubakar played a pivotal role in helping his side secure a point against Los Angeles FC in a pulsating goalless draw at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Fraser was full of praise for the 28-year-old's tenacity and defensive prowess after the match, saying, "Lalas' tenacity has been an important part of this team for a long time. When you look at the three of them on how well they're playing together, it's really about three good players learning to play with each other, having a good understanding of themselves and what is being asked of the team, so then, therefore they can transmit that information throughout the group."

Despite failing to register a win in their first six opening MLS games, the Rapids reduced LAFC to a season-low two shots on target. Abubakar has featured in all six games for the Rapids in the 2023 MLS season and has been a key figure in their recent upturn in form.

The Ghanaian defender's performances have not gone unnoticed by Fraser, who was quick to highlight the importance of Abubakar to the club. The Rapids manager added, "Basically, Danny's passing has been an important part of this team for a long time, and Lalas' tenacity has been an important part of this team for a long time."

Abubakar will be looking to continue his impressive form when the Rapids face New York City FC in their next MLS fixture.