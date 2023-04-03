Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar earns praise from coach Fraser

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar has received glowing praise from Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser following his team's impressive 0-0 draw with LAFC over the weekend.

Abubakar, who has had a slow start to the 2023 MLS season, was instrumental at the back as the Rapids held the defending champions to a scoreless draw at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Fraser was full of praise for the 28-year-old, who is gradually returning to his best form: "Lalas is an incredibly tenacious defender, and his performance on Saturday was excellent. He is learning to play with his teammates and has a good understanding of himself and what is being asked of the team, which allows him to transmit that information throughout the group."

Fraser was also impressed with the communication between the Rapids' defensive trio of Abubakar, Andreas Maxsø, and Danny Wilson, saying: "The attributes of the three players who play the positions for us right now are somewhat different, but it gives us different things in different parts of the field or different phases of play. Basically, Danny’s passing has been an important part of this team for a long time, and Lalas’ tenacity has been an important part of this team for a long time."

Despite failing to win any of their first six opening MLS games, the Rapids have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Against LAFC, they reduced their opponents to a season-low two shots on target, thanks in part to Abubakar's strong defensive display.

Abubakar has featured in all six games for the Rapids this season and will be hoping to continue his impressive form as the team looks to climb up the MLS standings.