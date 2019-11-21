Colorado Rapids general manager 'thrilled' to sign Lalas Abubakar on a permanent deal

Colorado Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager Pádraig Smith says the club is 'thrilled' to sign defender Lalas Abubakar on a permanent deal.

The Ghanaian defender joined the club last season on loan and quickly became an integral member of the team, establishing himself as one of the top defenders in the MLS in the just ended campaign.

Abubakar joins Colorado Rapids from Columbus Crew in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2020 international roster spot.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Lalas back,” said Rapids Executive Vice President & General Manager, Pádraig Smith.

“Since joining us last year Lalas has been an integral part of our team and has established himself as a top defender in MLS. We’re excited to have him with us from the start next year and build on the exceptional season he had in 2019,” he added.

The rasta-haired guardsman made 22 appearances for the Rapids, all starts, and was selected as the club’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Prior to his arrival in Colorado, Abubakar spent two seasons with Crew SC where he recorded 35 appearances and scored two goals for the club. He was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by Adidas.