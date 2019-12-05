Colorado Rapids snap up Lalas Abubakar on permanent basis for 2020 MLS campaign

Colorado Rapids have signed Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar on a permanent basis for the 2020 MLS season.

Abubakar spent the majority of the 2019 season on loan from Columbus Crew in exchange for US$ 400,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2020 international roster spot.

The 24-year-old excelled in 22 league appearances and credited fully for making the once porous Rapids defence watertight.

According to mlssoccer.com, Abubakar was one of the biggest intraleague loan success stories in league history.

''We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Lalas back,'' said Padraig Smith, Colorado Rapids executive vice president & general manager in a team statement.

''Since joining us last year, Lalas has been an integral part of our team and has established himself as a top defender in MLS. We’re excited to have him with us from the start next year and build on the exceptional season he had in 2019.''

He was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2017 SuperDraft out of Dayton by Columbus.