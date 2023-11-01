Colourful fanwear collection outdoored by PUMA for Ghana national teams

Ghana national teams' kit sponsor PUMA has unveiled a set of striking fanwear designs for Ghana national teams as the Black Stars gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As the anticipation for the upcoming tournament builds, PUMA has introduced a fresh jersey design for Ghana, one that fans can proudly wear to support their team. The German sportswear company's latest creation not only features the vibrant colors of the Ghanaian flag but also pays a fitting tribute to the country's rich heritage.

The design incorporates intricate 'kente' patterns, reflecting Ghana's culture and tradition. These kente strips not only add a unique and visually striking element to the jersey but also symbolise the strength of the Ghanaian people.

The fanwear collection offers a range of designs and styles, with the dominant red, yellow, and green hues from the Ghanaian flag.

During the official unveiling session, some of Ghana's top football stars, including Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Baba Iddrisu, were captured wearing the new fanwear.

Ghana's last AFCON triumph was in 1982 when they won their fourth continental title and are aiming to bring to an end a 41-year trophy drought.