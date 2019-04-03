Columbus Crew ace Harrison Afful suffers broken jaw on 100th MLS cap; ruled out for SIX weeks

Columbus Crew right back Harrison Afful is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken jaw during Saturday's win over Atlanta United.

The incident occurred an inadvertent collision with countryman Jonathan Mensah in the 27th minute.

He was immediately taken to the hospital after the match where he remained for a couple days to deal with the jaw fracture.

''I heard a sound, but you just never know – it’s wet and the ball is hitting sopping wet jerseys so you just don’t know what the sound is,'' Columbus crew midfielder Will Trapp said.

''So he went down and I thought it was a nose break, which is still serious but not a big deal. To hear that he broke his jaw is just devastating.''

Afful's jaw is wired shut and will be for at least four weeks, then will need to return to match fitness.

The match against Atlanta was Afful's 100th in MLS regular season play since joining the Blood and Gold in 2005.