Columbus Crew bolster squad with signing of Ghanaian midfielder Derrick Jones 

Columbus Crew, the reigning MLS Cup champions, have made a significant move by securing the services of Ghanaian midfielder Derrick Jones Amaniampong on a contract running through 2025, with an option for 2026.

In a career spanning eight years in Major League Soccer (MLS), Jones has made his mark in 108 regular-season matches, boasting 64 starts, with a notable contribution of one goal and three assists.

Columbus Crew President and General Manager, Tim Bezbatchenko, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Derrick is a versatile player and a true competitor. He adds significant experience and depth to our roster, which will be critical as we have an increased number of matches following our MLS Cup championship season, including Concacaf Champions Cup.”

Derrick Jones' journey in MLS began with Bethlehem Steel in 2015, and he subsequently showcased his skills with notable stints at Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Charlotte FC.

The 26-year-old's international resume includes participation in the 2017 U-20 World Cup and contributing to the U.S. U23 National Team in 2019. His diverse experiences both domestically and on the international stage make him a valuable addition to the Columbus Crew squad.

As the Crew prepares for upcoming challenges, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, the acquisition of Derrick Jones underscores their commitment to maintaining a competitive edge and building on the success of their recent MLS Cup triumph.

The versatile midfielder's skills and experience are expected to play a crucial role in the team's pursuit of continued excellence in the seasons ahead.