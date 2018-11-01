Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful confident of victory over DC United in MLS play-offs

Ghana defender Harrison Afful believes Columbus Crew will achieve success over DC United in the first round of play-offs in the Major League Soccer.

The two Eastern conference sides will square up tonight at the Audi Park in Washington with the former Esperance defender beaming with confidence ahead of the game.

"You know in soccer, one man can make change in the club," Afful said ahead of tonight's game. "We’re not going to put this in our heads. It’s about teamwork and we believe in our group and believe in each other."

D.C. comes in with the second-best home record in MLS with a 13-2-2 record and 37 goals scored while conceding 17. Meanwhile, Crew SC boasted the League’s top road defense, statistically, for much of the season before ending the year with the fourth-fewest goals conceded on the road with 24.

Harrison Afful has been one of the top performers for Crew this season and has been nominated for the MLS defender of the year after the regular season.

Together with compatriots Lalas Abubakar and Jonathan Mensah, the Black and Gold will come up against an attack led by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.