Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful set to return on Tuesday in US Open Cup

Fit-gain Harrison Afful is set to make a return for Columbus Crew on Tuesday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the U.S. Open Cup after a two-month injury lay off.

The Ghana international was cleared fit last week and might after working on a stationary bike and running around the adjacent field doing fitness drills for the past two months.

Afful suffered a jaw injury and had to undergo surgery after breaking it on 30 March, 2019 aganst Atlanta United in the MLS.

During Friday's training session, he was on the field playing in his regular position.

"I feel good," Afful said. "I'm just happy to be back.

"I always wanted to play, but they told me to be calm.

"I believe in the guys. It's just we are trying to do everything possible, but it's not going our way and we just have to keep working hard."

When Afful does return, he'll have a major role in trying to get the Crew back to the postseason in the final 18 MLS games.

"For me, to be on the field and to see the fans, it'll boost my morale to give my all to the club," Afful said.

"As we are going through this, they are going through the same (thing) because it's a really tough situation. But I believe it will turn around in a good way."