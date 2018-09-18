Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah named in MLS Team of the Week

Columbus Crew SC center back Jonathan Mensah was named in the MLS Team of the Week thanks to his performance in the 0-0 draw with FC Dallas last Saturday.

Mensah was a stud against the Western Conference leaders, heading the team’s backline with a game-high 11 clearances to go along with one tackle and one block.

The two-time World Cup veteran was also very efficient when he had the ball, as Mensah totaled 53 touches and 38 passes for a 97.4 percent passing rate, the highest rate among all 28 players who stepped on the field at the Toyota Park.

It was Mensah's second Team of the Week selection of the 2018 season as the defender, who has started 22 of Crew SC’s 29 matches so far, was also included in the team after Week 12, when the Black & Gold defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 on the road.