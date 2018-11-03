Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah praises "incredible" teammates after play-offs victory over DC United

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has praised his Columbus Crew teammates after eliminating DC United in the first round of the MLS play-offs.

The defender played a key role as the game ended 2-2 in regulation time before the Black and gold won on penalties.

"Incredible team performance from all the guys last night. We keep progressing. All the Thanks and Glory to God. # GodIsTheReason # GodIsGreat # Jomens # CrewSC # ClaimGlory ," he posted on Twitter.

Federico Higuain scored twice and Zack Steffen made two saves in the penalty tiebreak as the visiting Columbus Crew advanced past D.C. United in the knockout round of the MLS playoffs following a 2-2 draw on Thursday night at Audi Field.

Steffen saved penalties from Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, D.C.'s top two offensive producers this season, before Nick DeLeon fired the final kick high to give the Crew the 3-2 win in the tiebreak.

Columbus will play the New York Red Bulls in a two-game, conference semifinal series beginning Sunday at MAPFRE Stadium.

