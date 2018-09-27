Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter weary of threat posed by Philadelphia Union forward CJ Sapong ahead of MLS clash

Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter is worried by the threat posed by Ghanaian forward CJ Sapong as they prepare to play Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Saturday.

The Gold and Blacks will welcome Union, who have another Ghanaian David Accam on their roster as the battle for a place in the play offs tightens up.

Columbus Crew are fourth on the Eastern Conference table, just a point ahead of Philadelphia Union who are fifth and a win will stretch the points gap between the two.

Meanwhile, head coach of Columbus Crew is worried by the attacking threat of Union especially American born Ghanaian C.J Sapong.

“Highlight guys like Dockal and Medunjanin, Picault is doing a great job, Burke has really come on and they have a good group of young defenders. CJ Sapong is always dangerous. So, I think they just got used to playing with each other and they got used to the League. It’s a team with quality and I think either way they’re going to come here extremely motivated," he said in a pre-match interview.

Columbus Crew's Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar will have a lot of work to do to stop Sapong and Accam.