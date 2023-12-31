Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Jones backs Ghana to success at AFCON 2023

Newly-signed Columbus Crew midfielder, Derrick Jones believes the Black Stars team, under the leadership of Chris Hughton, will do well at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Ghanaian-born US youth international arrived in the country following the end of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

Having joined the MLS champions after leaving Charlotte FC, Jones will leave for the USA to begin pre-season with his new club in January.

However, in an interview with Citi Sports, the ex-Philadelphia Union star declared his support for the Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2023.

"Honestly, with this team, I think we have a lot of good talents, even when they came to America for the friendlies [against the United States of America & Mexico] I saw them play," he said.

"It is actually a very good team, I have very high hopes for them at the upcoming AFCON. I think the players that we have or don’t get called we still do have a good team."

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.