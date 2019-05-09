Columbus Crew President praises acquisition of Ghana winger David Accam

Columbus Crew President Tim Bezbatchenko has praised the arrival of Ghana forward David Accam to the MAPFRE Stadium.

David Accam joins the Gold and Blacks from Philadelphia Union in exchange for $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, $400,000 in General Allocation Money and an International Roster Spot for the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

The 28 year-old has enormous experience in the MLS, having played for Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union in a five year spell.

President Tim Bezbatchenko believes the skillset of the pacy winger will help bolster the attacker of Columbus Crew.

“We want to welcome David Accam to Columbus Crew SC as David is a fast, dynamic player and a proven attacking threat in MLS,” said Crew SC President Tim Bezbatchenko.

“In addition to having experience in the League, we believe David’s specific skillset will help us bolster the attack of our current roster and we look forward to his contributions to the Club this season.”

The Ghana international spent three season at Chicago Fire, where he played 78 games, scoring 33 times.

And at Philadelphia Union, Accam played 33 times and scored only five goals.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin